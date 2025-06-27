WWE News: Note on What Will Main Event Tonight’s Smackdown, Commentary Team For Tonight, Tickets On Sale For WWE Tour Dates

– PWInsider reports that a segment with John Cena facing off against CM Punk will be the main event of tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Women’s title will be the final match.

Due to the time difference, international viewers on Netflix will get to see the show first, as it airs at 1 PM ET.

– PWInsider also reports that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be the commentary team for tonight’s show. It’s unknown if Joe Tessitore made the trip to Saudi Arabia.

– Tickets are on sale today for three upcoming WWE events:

* August 1: Smackdown at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* August 4: RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

* August 18: RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia