wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Matches Won’t Be Affected By Rolling Loud Festival Video Wall Collapse
July 23, 2021 | Posted by
As previously reported, a video wall collapsed at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Thursday. WWE senior vice president Scott Zanghellini has confirmed that the issues won’t affect the company’s plans for SmackDown on Friday.
Zanghellini told Forbes that WWE’s matches will take place on a different stage at the venue, so any issues with the other stage would not impact the SmackDown festivities.
Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a rematch against Carmella, while Big E is set to square off with Apollo Crews.
The other SmackDown matches and segments will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Told Developers Not To Include Daniel Bryan In WWE 2K22
- Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing
- Triple H on WWE Taking a ‘Hard Look’ on How to Get More Fans to Watch NXT
- Booker T Says He’s Not Surprised by Daniel Bryan Going to AEW, Explains How Times Have Changed