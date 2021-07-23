WWE SmackDown Matches Won’t Be Affected By Rolling Loud Festival Video Wall Collapse

As previously reported, a video wall collapsed at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Thursday. WWE senior vice president Scott Zanghellini has confirmed that the issues won’t affect the company’s plans for SmackDown on Friday.

Zanghellini told Forbes that WWE’s matches will take place on a different stage at the venue, so any issues with the other stage would not impact the SmackDown festivities.

Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a rematch against Carmella, while Big E is set to square off with Apollo Crews.

The other SmackDown matches and segments will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.