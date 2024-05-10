wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Reportedly Moving From FOX To USA Earlier Than Announced
May 10, 2024 | Posted by
It was announced last year that WWE Smackdown will be moving back to cable, as it will leave FOX for the USA Network later this year. Originally, the plan was to have the show debut on its network in October. However, Deadline reports that while the contract with FOX ends at the end of September, WWE will air its Friday Night show on USA starting September 13.
This will make USA the exclusive home for WWE content for at least a month, as it will air RAW, Smackdown and NXT. That will end when NXT moves to the CW in October. RAW will then move to Netflix in January.
Part of WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal will include four specials on NBC each year.
