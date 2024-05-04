wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Sets New Live Gate Record, Audience Gets Noise Warning

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SmackDown Backlash France Image Credit: WWE

– Tonight’s WWE Smackdown in France set a new live gate record for the show. It was announced by Triple H that tonight’s show set the new record for attendance gross, breaking the record set four weeks ago at the pre-WrestleMania 40 episode in Philadelphia.

The Game also noted that the fans in the arena “literally received a warning about the noise level tonight” at the show.

