WWE SmackDown Numbers Down for Survivor Series Go-Home Episode

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 1.988 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.092 million viewers for hour one and 1.883 for hour two.

The overnight audience dropped from the 2.104 million final viewership for last week’s show. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s episode was 1.998 million viewers. So the overnight audience was slightly higher last week.

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. SmackDown came in third in the ratings for the night behind ABC’s 20/20, which drew No. 1 with a 1.0 rating, and Shark Tank, which drew a 0.6 rating.

The overnight rating was down from the 0.56 final rating for last week in the key demo. The overnight number for last week’s show was identical.

20/20 also topped the viewership for Friday night with 7.310 million viewers. Final numbers will be out early next week.