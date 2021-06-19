WWE Smackdown Numbers Up From Last Week, Hour Two Does Better Than Hour One

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, featuring a Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio, had an average of 1.928 million viewers. This was down 4.1% from last week’s episode, which had 1.853 million viewers. The show had a 0.5 rating, which is also up from last week’s 0.4 rating.

Hour one of last night’s show drew 1.926 million viewers and hour two had more people watching with 1.930 million viewers. It was the #1 show for the night in the demographic. The show with the most viewers was Blue Bloods, which had 3.060 million.