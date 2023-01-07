WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Fall This Week

– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.168 million viewers. That’s based on 2.198 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.137 million viewers for Hour 2.

Obviously, the show’s numbers falling from last week are not so surprising. Last week’s episode featured John Cena returning to the ring in the main event. WWE did not have a big Cena appearance to hype up this week to boost numbers again.

Last week’s show finished with 2.629 million viewers for the final viewership. For comparison, the preliminary audience for last week’s show was 2.441 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown drew an average 0.5 rating. Last week’s show drew a final rating 0.65 in the same key demo. SmackDown tied No. 1 in the demo for Friday broadcast primetime programming with Fire Country, SWAT, and Shark Tank. Fire Country topped Friday viewership with 6.389 million viewers.