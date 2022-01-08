WWE SmackDown Return to FOX Tops 2.1 Million Viewers, Ratings Up This Week

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on the FOX Network. The show returned to FOX this week after last week’s show was preempted due to New Year’s coverage on the FOX Network, with WWE airing a Best of 2021 special on FS1.

Last night’s live FOX broadcast averaged 2.16 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.247 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.073 million viewers for Hour 2. Average viewership was up significantly from the Christmas Eve episode, the last episode to air on FOX TV, on December 24. That show averaged 1.791 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.55 rating. That’s also up from the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, which was a taped show and drew a 0.4 rating. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the ratings for Friday night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership with 5.834 million viewers.

Last night’s show featured appearances by both newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and returning Universal champion Roman Reigns. Reigns returned after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19, which forced him to withdraw from his scheduled title match against Lesnar at WWE Day 1 last weekend.