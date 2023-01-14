WWE SmackDown Slightly Rises in Overnight Audience, Ratings Steady

– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s live FOX broadcast averaged 2.182 million viewers. That’s based on 2.204 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.160 million viewers for Hour 2.

The preliminary number was slightly up from the overnight audience for last week’s show, which averaged 2.168 million viewers. For comparison, the final number for last week’s episode drew 2.257 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That’s identical to the overnight key demo rating for last week. The final rating for last week’s episode was a 0.53 in the same key demo.

WWE SmackDown tied for No. 1 in the ratings for primetime network programming on Friday with Shark Tank, 20/20, and Dateline all drawing identical ratings. Blue Bloods on CBS led the viewership for the night with 5.958 million viewers.