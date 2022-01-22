WWE SmackDown Audience Slightly Down, Ratings Up for Overnight Numbers

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Viewership was slightly down from last week’s final numbers, but the overnight ratings were actually slightly higher.

This week’s episode featured appearances by WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Erich Bischoff, along with former WWE Superstar Summer Rae. Also, the march to WWE Royal Rumble 2022 continued.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.136 million viewers. That’s based on 2.145 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.127 million viewers for Hour 2. Viewership was slightly down from last week’s final audience, which was 2.174 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.6 rating. That’s up from the final rating of 0.56 in the key demo for last week. SmackDown tied with ABC’s Shark Tank for the top ratings slot on Friday.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the overall viewership on Friday with 5.935 million viewers.