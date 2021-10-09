WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops This Week, Finishes Second in Ratings

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The live FOX TV broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 2.034 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.094 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.974 million viewers for Hour 2. Numbers were down across the board this week following last week’s episode, which featured Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft.

Last night’s broadcast featured the opening round matchups for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments, which will continue next week on Raw and SmackDown. While SmackDown this week managed to stay above two million viewers, the overall viewership dropped from last week’s overnight audience, which was 2.12 million viewers.

Ratings also fell for last night’s WWE SmackDown. In the P18-49 key demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.45 rating, which is down from last week’s overnight number of 0.55.

SmackDown came in No. 2 for the night in ratings behind ABC’s Shark Tank, which topped the key demo for the night with a 0.5 rating. Meanwhile, Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday night with 5.692 million viewers.

As previously noted, next week’s SmackDown will be airing FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs, and the show will have an extra half hour, which will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. The show will also feature an appearance by Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match.