WWE SmackDown Sees Uptick in Overnight Viewership, Ratings Steady This Week
October 14, 2023 | Posted by
– TV Series Finale has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Viewership saw a slight increase from the overnight audience for last week with 2.33 million viewers. The overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.20 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s SmackDown was 2.319 million viewers.
Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.60 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. The key demo rating was identical to the overnight number for last week’s show. The final key demo rating for last week was 0.64. Smackdown led the ratings in the key demo for Friday primetime network programming.
The Price is Right on CBS led the night for viewership with 3.60 million viewers.
