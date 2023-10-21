WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Drop This Week

– TV Series Finale has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Numbers saw an overall dip compared to last week.

WWE SmackDown scored an overnight audience of 2.15 million viewers. The viewership fell off from last week’s show, which drew 2.33 million viewers for the overnight audience. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s broadcast was 2.417 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 overnight rating. The rating fell from the 0.60 preliminary overnight number for last week. The final key demo rating for last week’s show was 0.62. SmackDown came in second for the night for primetime network programming.

20/20 topped the ratings Friday with a 2.6 rating, and The Price Is Right topped the viewership with 3.53 million viewers.