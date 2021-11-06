WWE SmackDown Return to FOX Below 2 Million Viewers, Ties No. 1 in Key Demo

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. SmackDown was back on FOX this week after last week’s show aired on FS1 due to the MLB World Series.

Last night’s FOX Network broadcast averaged 1.978 million viewers. The number went up from last week’s audience of 1.032 million viewers on FS1. That’s down from the last edition of SmackDown on FOX on November 22, which drew 2.249 million viewers for the show following Crown Jewel 2021.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the key P18-49 demographic. The show managed to tie with SWAT on CBS and Shark Tank on ABC for the top of the network ratings for Friday night. The key demo ratings were up from last week’s FS1 broadcast, which drew a 0.29 in the key demo. However, it fell slightly from 0.58 rating for the Crown Jewel fallout broadcast.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 6.068 million viewers.