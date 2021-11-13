WWE SmackDown Under 2 Million Viewers for Overnight Audience, Ratings Slightly Down

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show came in just under two million viewers for the average overnight audience with 1.998 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.059 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.938 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown audience was slightly down from the final audience for last week’s show, which marked a return to the FOX Network, which drew 2.093 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 1.978 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. The show tied with ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 for No. 1 in the ratings for Friday night. The rating is slightly down from the final 0.57 rating in the key demo for last week. It’s identical to last week’s overnight rating, which was also 0.5.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday night with 5.764 million viewers.