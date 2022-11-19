WWE SmackDown Sees Slight Increase for Overnight Audience, Rating Steady

– SpoilerTV has the overnight, preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an average audience of 2.130 million viewers. That’s based on 2.146 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.107 million viewers for Hour 2.

The preliminary number was slightly up for the overnight audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.115 million viewers. The Nov. 11 episode drew a final audience of 2.138 million viewers.

WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.50 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show tied for first place for Friday broadcast primetime programming with SWAT on CBS. The rating is identical to the overnight number for last week’s show in the same key demo. The final rating for the episode drew 0.58.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 5.598 million viewers.