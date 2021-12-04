WWE SmackDown Audience Slightly Dips From Post-Thanksgiving Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar. Last night’s show featured an average overnight audience of 1.966 million viewers. That’s based on 2.036 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.895 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership was down from last week’s post-Thanksgiving episode, which drew 2.149 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight fast national audience for last week’s show was 1.968 million viewers. So the overnight number for this week was only lower by 2,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. That’s slightly down from the 0.57 final rating for last week. The overnight rating in the key demo was identical for last week’s show. The FOX Network broadcast tied with SWAT on CBS for No. 2 in the ratings for Friday.

College football on ABC topped the key demo ratings for Friday night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the Friday night viewership with 5.652 million viewers.