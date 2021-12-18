WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Increases, Tops Key Demo Ratings for Friday

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was back on TV this week, and he fired special counsel Paul Heyman. Brock Lesnar also appeared to rescue his former advocate, attacking The Usos and Reigns.

Viewership saw an increase this week. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.213 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.240 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.186 million viewers for Hour 2.

WWE SmackDown’s audience increased from the final viewing audience for last week’s show, which was 2.142 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight number for last week was 2.172 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key demo to top the ratings for network originals for Friday night. ABC’s Shark Tank topped the viewership for last night with 3.525 million viewers.

Next week’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown will be a taped show due to the holiday. It will still air at its regular time on FOX.