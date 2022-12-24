WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Rises This Week, Tops Ratings

– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, last night’s edition of SmackDown was taped last week due to the holiday weekend.

The overnight viewership was up this week. SmackDown averaged 2.213 million viewers. That’s based off 2.213 million viewers for Hours 1 and 2. The audience increased from the preliminary number last week, which drew 2.056 million viewers. The overnight audience was also higher than the final audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.191 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating, which is identical to the overnight rating for last week. The final key demo rating for last week was 0.52. SmackDown managed to top the key demo ratings for Friday primetime network programming.

NBC’s broadcast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas topped Friday viewership with 2.660 million viewers. The final ratings for this week’s SmackDown will be out later next week.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will see the return of John Cena, who will be in action by teaming with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. SmackDown also returns to a live format next week.