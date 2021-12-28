WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for Taped Christmas Eve Episode

– Showbuzz Daily now has the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. Last Friday’s Christmas Eve episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured Charlotte Flair defending her title against Tony Storm. Also, 12 Superstars competed in a gauntlet match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental title.

It’s likely unsurprising that numbers were down this week due to the show being taped, along with it being a holiday weekend and Christmas Eve. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 1.972 million viewers. That’s down from the previous week’s audience of 2.303 million viewers; the highest viewership for WWE SmackDown since September 10.

In the P18-49 key demo, SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating. That’s down from last week’s 0.52 rating in the same key demo. SmackDown finished second in the key demo ratings for Friday primetime network programming. The NBC movie special came in first in the ratings and viewership with a 0.61 and 3.400 million viewers.

This week’s edition of SmackDown will be the go-home show before WWE Day 1 on Saturday.