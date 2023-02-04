WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for Post-Royal Rumble Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show was the first post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown, and the card was broadcast live on FOX.

Last night’s show averaged 2.264 million viewers. That’s based on 2.288 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.239 million viewers for Hour 2.

Numbers saw a considerable drop after last week’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble, which really shouldn’t be too surprising coming off the highs for the Royal Rumble weekend. Last week’s show also featured a surprise appearance by Brock Lesnar. Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.433 million viewers for the preliminary numbers. The final audience for last week was 2.544 million viewers.

The ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. SmackDown averaged a 0.55 rating this week. The overnight average last week was a 0.65 rating, and the final number was 0.67. The final rating for last week’s show was the highest key demo rating for SmackDown in nearly three years since March 2020.

Despite the drop, SmackDown still led the ratings in the key demo for broadcast primetime programming on Friday night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 5.923 million viewers.