– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s live show saw a nice increase in numbers compared to the post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown that took place last week. Last night’s show continued to build to this month’s Elimination Chamber event.

Last night’s show averaged 2.390 million viewers. That’s based on 2.438 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.342 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s up from the overnight number for last week’s show, which drew 2.264 million viewers. The final number for last week’s show was 2.384 million viewers. So, the preliminary number actually turned out to be slightly higher than last week’s final viewership.

The overnight rating also saw an increase in the P18-49 key demo. WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.6 for last night’s live FOX broadcast. That’s higher than the average overnight rating of 0.55 for last week. Last week’s show drew a final rating of 0.61.

SmackDown was No. 1 in the ratings for primetime broadcast programming on Friday night. CBS’ Fire Country topped the ratings with 6.318 million viewers.