– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which aired live from Montreal on the FOX Network. Last night’s show was the go-home episode of SmackDown before tonight’s Elimination Chamber 2023 event, which is also being held in Montreal.

Last night’s episode averaged 2.254 million viewers. That’s based on 2.254 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.254 million viewers for Hour 2. The overnight audience dropped from last week’s show, which drew a preliminary average of 2.390 million viewers. For comparison, the final viewership number was 2.468 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, the live FOX broadcast averaged a 0.5 rating. Ratings were down from the average overnight number last week, which was 0.6. The final key demo rating for last week’s show was 0.61.

WWE SmackDown did still manage to top the ratings in the key demo for primetime broadcast viewing on Friday night. ABC’s Shark Tank topped Friday night viewership with 3.722 million viewers.