– Per Jed Goodman, last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an overnight audience averaging 2.368 million viewers. The key demo rating was 0.64 in the P18-49 demo.

Last night’s show saw an increase in the overnight viewership for last week, which was 2.23 million viewers. The final audience for last week’s show came in at 2.348 million viewers. So the overnight audience was slightly higher than last week’s final. The overnight rating last week was a 0.60 rating, and the final rating in the key demo 0.64 (h/t Fightful).

Rankings data for last night’s WWE SmackDown is not yet available. The Rock and Roman Reigns were both on last night’s show as well.