– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.122 million viewers. That’s based on 2.103 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.141 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average overnight audience was down from last week’s show, which drew 2.149 million viewers for the preliminary number. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.32 million viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo actually also saw a downtick this week. Last night’s show averaged a 0.52 rating in the key demo. It was down slightly from last week’s overnight rating of 0.55. Meanwhile, the final key demo rating for last week was 0.63.

WWE SmackDown came in second for the night in the ratings behind NCAA Basketball on CBS.