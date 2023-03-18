wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Sees Drop in Overnight Ratings & Viewership This Week
– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.122 million viewers. That’s based on 2.103 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.141 million viewers for Hour 2.
The average overnight audience was down from last week’s show, which drew 2.149 million viewers for the preliminary number. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.32 million viewers.
Ratings in the P18-49 key demo actually also saw a downtick this week. Last night’s show averaged a 0.52 rating in the key demo. It was down slightly from last week’s overnight rating of 0.55. Meanwhile, the final key demo rating for last week was 0.63.
WWE SmackDown came in second for the night in the ratings behind NCAA Basketball on CBS.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Davey Richards Accused of Domestic Violence, Says He’s Retiring From Wrestling
- More on Harassment of Riho That Led To Her Leaving Twitter
- Cody Rhodes Says Sami Zayn’s Popularity Is a ‘Good Problem,’ Talks Returning to Work After Dusty Passed
- Jeff Jarrett On Trying To Air Impact Live In 2008, Working With Jakks Pacific For Toys