WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop This Week Against NCAA March Madness

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York. Overnight numbers were overall down from last week’s show due to tough competition with NCAA March Madness on CBS this week.

Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.073 million viewers. That’s based on 2.076 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.069 million viewers for Hour 2. Last week’s show had a final viewing audience of 2.147 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.043 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating. That’s down from the 0.58 rating in the key demo for last week’s show. NCAA Basketball on CBS topped the ratings and viewership for Friday primetime network programming.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown will be the go-home show before WrestleMania 38.