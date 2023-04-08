– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show marked the first post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H also announced the return of the WWE Draft.

Last night’s show averaged 2.291 million viewers. That’s based on 2.183 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.399 million viewers for Hour 2. Unsurprisingly, numbers were down from last week’s go-home show for WrestleMania. That episode averaged 2.364 million for the preliminary overnight audience. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s go-home show was 2.484 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.61 rating based on a 0.58 rating for Hour 1 and a 0.64 rating for Hour 2. The overnight number for last week was 0.64, while the final key demo rating was 0.69. Last week’s show was the highest rating for SmackDown in over two years.

WWE SmackDown still managed to top the key demo ratings for primetime network programming for the live FOX broadcast. Blue Bloods on CBS topped viewership for the night with 5.911 million viewers.