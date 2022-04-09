WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops for WrestleMania Fallout, Tops Ratings for Friday

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show saw a drop in numbers after last week’s numbers surged for the WrestleMania go-home show.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.100 million viewers. That’s based on 2.116 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.083 million viewers for Hour 2. Last week’s final show before WrestleMania 38 averaged 2.359 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.229 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, SmackDown averaged a 0.55 rating. Last week’s show drew a final rating of 0.61 in the key demo. The overnight ratings for this week and last week’s episodes of SmackDown are identical.

SmackDown’s numbers in the demo were high enough to top the primetime network viewing for Friday. Blue Bloods on CBS was first in viewership with 5.725 million viewers.