WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Drops Below Two Million Viewers

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Overnight viewership dropped below two million this week, with last night’s show averaging 1.805 million viewers. That’s based on 1.812 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.798 million viewers for Hour 2.

The audience fell from last week’s final viewership of 2.142 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience last week was 2.055 million viewers. This is the lowest overnight audience for WWE SmackDown on FOX since the Christmas Eve 2021 episode, which drew 1.791 million viewers.

Last night’s show averaged a 0.4 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That was enough to die with Dateline in first place for the night for primetime network programming. SmackDown’s final key demo rating last week was 0.48, but the overnight rating was also 0.4.

SmackDown faced some stiff competition on Friday night due to the NBA Playoffs coverage on ABC. Dateline on NBC topped the viewership for Friday with an average 3.808 million viewers.