WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings Fall Against NFL Draft, Has Slight Increase for Overnight Audience

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. As previously noted, last night’s episode was taped earlier last week in Albany, New York, due to WWE’s European tour and live event last night in London.

Last night’s pre-taped FOX broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 1.859 million viewers. This is based on 1.891 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.826 million viewers for Hour 2.

The number slightly increased for last week’s overnight audience, which was 1.805 million. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 1.952 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.35 rating based on 0.4 for Hour 1 and a 0.3 in Hour 2. The show ranked third for the evening. WWE SmackDown did face some stiff sports competition for last night, with the NFL Draft broadcast on ABC.

Ratings in the key demo fell from last week’s final average of 0.47. The overnight rating for last week’s show was 0.4.

Dateline on NBC topped the ratings for Friday network primetime viewing with a 0.45. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 5.642 million viewers.