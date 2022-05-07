WWE SmackDown Numbers Increase for WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The event was held at the Nassau Coliseum and was the go-home show before Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash 2022 premium live event.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown episodes averaged 1.919 million viewers. That’s based on 2.002 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.836 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average was up from last week’s overnight audience, which drew 1.859 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was an average 1.953 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating to tie for first place alongside ABC’s Shark Tank and CBS’ Blue Bloods. Ratings were up from last week’s show, which drew a 0.35 average in the overnights and 0.38 for the final.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the primetime network Friday viewing with 6.021 million viewers.