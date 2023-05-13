– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show featured the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Overall viewership and ratings were up this week after last week’s show saw a drop in numbers.

SmackDown averaged 2.068 million viewers for its overnight audience. That’s based on 2.088 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.048 million viewers for Hour 2. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which drew 1.976 million viewers million viewers for the preliminary number. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.059 million viewers, so the preliminary number this week was actually slightly higher than the final viewership for last week.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.52 rating. The rating increased from the overnight number for last week at 0.47. For comparison, the final rating last week was a 0.52. SmackDown topped the primetime broadcast ratings on Friday, with CBS’ Blue Bloods topping viewership at 5.198 million viewers.