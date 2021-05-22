WWE SmackDown Viewership Still Below 2 Million This Week, Ties No. 1 in the Ratings

– TV Line has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew well under two million viewers, finishing with an overnight audience of 1.83 million viewers.

The overall audience viewership is slightly up from last week’s average of 1.8 million viewers, which was the go-home show before WrestleMania Backlash. That was the lowest watched show of SmackDown of the year so far.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown went up slightly as well. Last night’s show drew a 0.5 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.4 in the same key demo. Overall, SmackDown managed to tie No. 1 in the demo with ABC’s Shark Tank.

