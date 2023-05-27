– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before today’s WWE Night of Champions event. This week’s episode was also taped a week ago due to WWE’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

WWE SmackDown averaged 2.027 million viewers for the preliminary audience. That’s based on 1.991 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.063 million viewers for Hour 2. The audience decrease compared to the overnight audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.049 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.133 million viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. This week’s show averaged a 0.46 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The overnight preliminary rating for last week’s show was 0.50. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.52. SmackDown still managed to top the ratings in the key demo for Friday primetime network broadcast programming.