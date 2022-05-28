WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Drops This Week, Still Tops Key Demo Ratings

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Numbers were down overall for the average viewership.

WWE SmackDown drew an overnight audience of 1.778 million viewers for last night’s live FOX TV broadcast. That’s based on 1.841 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.714 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last week’s show drew 1.997 million viewers for the overnight viewing audience. The final audience for the episode was 2.031 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show averaged a 0.4 rating. That’s identical to the 0.4 rating for last week’s show. For comparison, the final rating for last week came out 0.45 in the key demo. SmackDown still managed to top the ratings in the key demo for Friday network primetime viewing.

The Blacklist on NBC topped viewership for Friday programming with 2.697 million viewers.