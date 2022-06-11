WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Drops Against NBA Finals, Ratings Steady This Week

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 1.805 million viewers. That’s based on 1.792 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.813 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership was down from the overnight audience for last week’s show, which drew an average 1.847 million. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show 1.939 million viewers.

The P18-49 key ratings demo for the show averaged 0.4, which is identical to the overnight rating last week. The final rating for the June 3 episode was 0.47 in the key demo. WWE SmackDown tied for third in the demo for Friday primetime network viewing against Dateline on NBC.

The NBA Finals game on ABC led the night in ratings and viewership with a 2.25 rating in the key demo and 7.524 million viewers. Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC came in second for the night with a 1.1 rating and 5.536 million viewers.