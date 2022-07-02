WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for MITB Go-Home Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night was the go-home show before tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event.

Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.041 million viewers. That’s based on 2.016 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.066 million viewers for Hour 2.

The viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew 2.12 million viewers for the overnight viewing audience. For comparison, the final viewing audience for last week’s show was 2.231 million viewers.

Last night’s show averaged a 0.45 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That was still enough for WWE SmackDown to top the key demo ratings for the evening for primetime network programming. The rating was down from last week’s key demo overnight rating of 0.5. The final key demo rating for last week’s show was 0.53.

A return of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday night with 2.691 million viewers.