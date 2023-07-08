– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show saw WWE return to Madison Square Garden for the post-Money in the Bank fallout episode. Last night’s show averaged 2.375 million viewers for the preliminary overnight audience. That’s based off 2.461 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.289 million viewers for Hour 2.

The preliminary audience was slightly higher than the overnight audience for last week’s show, which was 2.345 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s Money in the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown was 2.51 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.67 for the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating increased from the one last week, which drew an 0.61 rating. The final rating for last week’s show was a 0.69.

SmackDown led the night in the key demo ratings. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped primetime broadcast viewing on Friday with 2.468 million viewers.