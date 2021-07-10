WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Up, Ratings Down But Show Still Tops Key Demo

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on the FOX Network. Last night’s show averaged 1.881 million. That’s based off of 1.956 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.805 million viewers for Hour 2.

Going by the final viewership numbers that were reported for last week, the overnight viewership was slightly up. Last week’s show drew a final audience of 1.861 million viewers, which was the lowest overall viewership on FOX since July 3, 2020. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week was 1.741 million viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demographic, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.45 rating for the FOX broadcast. The rating is actually slightly down from the final number of 0.46 in the same key demo for last week. The number was still enough for SmackDown to top the key demo for the evening. The rating is up from the overnight number for last week in the key demo, which was a 0.4 rating.

Secret Celebrity Renovation topped the viewership for Friday night with 2.838 million viewers.