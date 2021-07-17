WWE SmackDown Featuring Return of Live Fans Breaks 2 Million Viewers, Tops Key Demo Ratings

– SpoilerTV now has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show marked the ongoing return of live, ticketed fans to WWE events. The event was held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with a sellout crowd. As many likely expected, numbers were up across the board for WWE’s return to live arena shows with fans in attendance and moving out of the ThunderDome with its virtual audience. This episode also served as the go-home show for this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2021 event.

SmackDown drew an average overnight audience of 2.185 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.221 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.148 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s decently up from the final viewership for last week’s show, which still came in below two million with a total of 1.986 million viewers.

For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 1.881 million million viewers. Also, this looks to be SmackDown’s highest overnight audience in over five months, since the January 29 episode drew 2.228 million viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also up significantly. SmackDown averaged 0.6 rating across both hours to top the key demo ratings for the evening. The final key demo rating for last week was 0.48. The overnight rating in the key demo for last week’s was 0.45.

Secret Celebrity Renovation came in No. 1 for viewership for the evening with 2.672 million viewers. Final ratings for WWE SmackDown will be out later next week.