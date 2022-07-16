WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Tops Ratings in Key Demo

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings and TV numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 1.976 million viewers. That’s based on 2.009 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.943 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average viewership fell from last week’s overnight audience, which drew 2.025 million viewers. For comparison, the show averaged 2.129 million viewers for the final numbers.

With mostly reruns on last night, SmackDown managed to top the ratings again for primetime network programming in the key demo. The show drew a 0.4 average overnight rating. The number is identical to the overnight rating for last week’s show. The final rating for last week was 0.47.

A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped viewership last night with 2.792 million viewers.