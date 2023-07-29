– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which continued the build for this year’s SummerSlam event. SmackDown was back on FOX network for last night’s show after last week’s show aired on FS1.

Obviously, numbers greatly increased with the show back on FOX this week. Last night’s show averaged 2.166 million viewers in the overnight numbers. That’s higher than the final and preliminary audiences for last week’s FS1 broadcast. The final audience last week was 1.23 million viewers, while the preliminary audience was 1.182 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.54 rating. The final rating for last week’s FS1 broadcast was a 0.36. SmackDown led the night in key demo viewership. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS led the overall viewership for Friday primetime broadcast programming with 2.473 million viewers.

For further comparison, the last live edition of WWE SmackDown to air on FOX two weeks ago had an overnight audience of 2.158 million viewers and a final viewership of 2.309 million viewers. The final rating last week was 0.62.

