– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.151 million viewers, with the live FOX Network broadcast averaging 2.151 million viewers for both hours.

The overnight audience slightly dipped from last week’s show, which saw SmackDown returning to FOX after a one-week preemption to FS1. Last week’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.166 million viewers. For comparison, the final viewership for last week’s show was 2.323 million viewers.

SmackDown did see a slight increase in the P18-49 key demo ratings. The show drew an average 0.57 rating for the preliminaries. That’s up from the overnight rating of 0.54 for last week’s episode. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.61 in the key demo.

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings for primetime broadcast programming. Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS led viewership for the night with 2.299 million viewers.