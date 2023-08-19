WWE SmackDown Drops in Preliminary Numbers This Week

– Programming Insider has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on Fox. Last night’s show averaged 2.233 million viewers. That’s based on 2.240 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.225 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership fell from last week’s post-SummerSlam episode, which drew 2.650 million viewers for the preliminary overnight number. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.097 million. It should be noted that last week’s was pre-empted in several markets for NFL preseason games and the preempted airings are counted in the numbers, which would account for why the final number was lower.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew a 0.53 preliminary rating. Last week’s overnight preliminary number was 0.63. The final rating for last week’s broadcast was 0.55.

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings for primetime broadcast programming on Friday. Secret Celebrity Renovation topped viewership for the night with 2.27 million viewers.