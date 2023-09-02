– TV Series Finale has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.28 million viewers for preliminary audience. This week’s episode was go-home show before this weekend’s WWE Payback event.

This week’s overnight fell from the preliminary number for last week’s show, which was largely a tribute show dedicated to the passing of late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Last week’s episode averaged 2.505 million viewer for the overnight audience. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.647 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, WWE SmackDown drew an average 0.60 rating. The number was down from the 0.71 preliminary rating for last week’s show. The final rating for last week’s episode was 0.79.

Last night’s live FOX broadcast featured an earlier announced appearance by John Cena, who is also set to host tonight’s Payback premium live event.