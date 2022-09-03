WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop for Clash at the Castle Go-Home Episode

– SpoilerTV as the overnight television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The go-home show for WWE Clash at the Castle was taped last week due to WWE’s travel schedule this weekend. Numbers were down overall from last week’s episode.

Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 1.973 million viewers. That’s based on 1.952 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.995 million viewers for Hour 2.

The number is down from the final viewing audience from last week’s show, which drew 1.99 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience last week was 2.392 million viewers. However, that is because last week’s show was pre-empted in several markets due to football.

WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.4 rating in the P18-49 key demo for Friday broadcast programming. That was enough for SmackDown to come in at No. 1 in the ratings for the evening. The final rating for last week’s show was a 0.48, and the overnight rating was 0.5.

ABC’s 20/20 topped the viewership for the night with 2.427 million viewers.