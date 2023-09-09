WWE SmackDown Preliminary Numbers Drop for Payback Fallout

– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 1.969 million viewers for the overnight viewership.

The overnight viewership was down from last week’s show, which had a preliminary viewership of 2.28 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s Payback go-home show was 2.443 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.47 rating in the preliminary numbers. That’s down from the 0.60 rating preliminary rating in the key demo rating for last week. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.65.

WWE SmackDown still managed to top the ratings for Friday primetime broadcast programming. 20/20 on ABC topped viewership for the evening with 2.588 million viewers.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will feature an appearance with John Cena, who will be the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Final numbers for SmackDown will be out early next week.