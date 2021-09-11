WWE SmackDown in MSG Has Slight Drop in Numbers, Tops Ratings for the Night

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night marked WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 2.217 million viewers. That’s based off 2.206 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.227 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership dropped slightly from the final audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.220 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was 2.147 million viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.6 rating, which was slightly down from the final rating of 0.62 in the demo for last week. However, the key demo average was enough for SmackDown top the ratings for the night. The overnight rating for last week was also 0.6.

20/20 on ABC topped the viewership for Friday night with 3.151 million viewers.