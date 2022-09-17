WWE SmackDown Numbers Drop This Week, Ranks No. 1 in Ratings Again

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Numbers were down after last week’s show hit a seven-week ratings high.

The live FOX TV broadcast averaged 2.086 million viewers for its overnight audience. That’s based on 2.070 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.102 million viewers for Hour 2. The audience dropped from the preliminary number for last week’s show, which averaged 2.217 million viewers. The final viewership was 2.367 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.45 rating. That was still enough for SmackDown to come in first for the night for primetime network broadcast programming. The overnight rating for last week’s show was 0.5. For comparison, the final rating was 0.57.

Last night’s show featured an appearance by Logan Paul, setting up a likely feud with Roman Reigns. The two will appear in a live press conference later today in Las Vegas.