WWE SmackDown Viewership, Ratings Drop for Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

– TV Series Finale has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s FOX Network broadcast drew an average overnight audience of 2.09 million viewers.

Overall viewership was down from the final audience for last week, 2.243 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.19 million viewers. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before Sunday’s Extreme Rules event in Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. The show tied with Big Brother on CBS for the No. 1 slot. The rating was slightly down from the final 0.58 number for last week. The overnight number for last week’s episode was also a 0.5.

Dateline NBC topped the Friday network primetime viewership with 3.05 million viewers.